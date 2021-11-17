Rep. Gosar censured over anime video that depicted violence against Democrats

Lisa Desjardins:

This video was posted by Representative Gosar on his Twitter feed and other places. And it stayed up for three days.

Now, I want to first explain to our viewers, we're not going to show this video. It does depict violence. But we do want people to understand what we're talking about. So we're going to show some images that help people understand what this is.

First of all, the image — this video had a series of sort of frenzy, very fast pacing, flashes of images like this one, some anime Japanese characters, as well as some photos of migrants on the border, different images of that.

But the one getting the most attention has been this one. That is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congresswoman from New York, her face imposed on a character known as a Titan, which is a bad guy in this anime world.

Now, what is that in front of her? That is actually a depiction of Representative Gosar are carrying swords attacking her. Now, she's not the only high-ranking official to be attacked in this video or just depicted this way. Also, at the end of the video is this image of a character with knives and swords attacking President Biden himself.

So, Democrats said in their censure resolution this has gone too far. This is not — this is violence against public officials and members of Congress. And they voted largely, all the Democrats and two Republicans, that he needed to be censured, which means he had to face the House of Representatives. And, also, he has been stripped of his committee positions.