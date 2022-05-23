Report details widespread cover-up of sexual abuse among Southern Baptist leaders

Leave your feedback
A new independent report documents in devastating detail how the past leadership of the Southern Baptist Convention ignored sexual abuse allegations for the better part of two decades, and sometimes silenced or tried to discredit accusers. Anne Marie Miller, a survivor of the abuse and author of “Healing Together: A Guide to Supporting Sexual Abuse Survivors,” joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: