Report says OSU doctor sexually abused students for decades — and school officials knew

John Yang:

Judy, the school says the abuse took place in the 1970s, '80s and '90s by a physician who was both a team doctor and worked in the student health center. The university also found that school officials knew of allegations as early as 1979, and, for nearly two decades, did nothing about them.

The physician, Richard Strauss, left OSU in 1998. He committed suicide in 2005.

In an e-mail to students, faculty and staff, university president Michael Drake apologized to those who were abused, and said: "The findings are shocking and painful to comprehend. Our institution's fundamental failure at the time to prevent this abuse was unacceptable, as were the inadequate efforts to thoroughly investigate complaints raised by students and staff members."

This is the fourth major investigation of an OSU coach or adviser in recent years.

From Columbus, we are joined by Mike Thompson, who is news director at WOSU Public Media. It is independent of the university.

Mike, thanks for joining us.

The report says that this abuse took place in the guise of medical exams. What more can you tell us about what the report found?