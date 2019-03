Judy Woodruff:

Since joining the administration, Kushner has taken on a wide portfolio, ranging from criminal justice reform to Middle East peace. Just three days ago, Kushner met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, suspected of involvement in the murder of a journalist.

He's also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom his family has ties. Kushner has had to update his federal disclosure forms at least 40 times to include contacts with foreign officials. Last year, The Washington Post reported foreign officials from four countries had discussed using Kushner's foreign and business ties to manipulate him.

Today, a spokesman for Kushner's lawyer said; "The clearance was handled in the regular process with no pressure from anyone."

But investigations into Kushner's security clearance and the president's actions are under way. House Oversight Committee Chair Elijah Cummings has threatened to subpoena White House documents about clearance protocols if they are not submitted by Monday.

So, what is it about Jared Kushner and his family's business that has raised questions as far back as during the 2016 campaign?

Caleb Melby is part of the reporting team at Bloomberg News keeping track of the business and its workings.

Caleb Melby, welcome to the "NewsHour."

So, we know that the Kushner family has been involved in real estate and real estate development well before Donald Trump started running for president. Tell us what that business was, where was it.