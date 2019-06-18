Reports of domestic violence prompt Shanahan to step down

Aaron Davis:

There's a lot going on in this Florida part of the story.

We started looking at this, because of that, this four-day time period. He flies to Florida in the dark of night when he gets a call from his son, who's leaving the scene of the crime. He gets down there. And there's this next four-day period in which he doesn't turn his son over to police.

There's an active police search going on for his son. He says he's unaware of that for the first several days, calls an attorney, but holes up in a hotel. His wife is — the ex-wife accuses him of hiding the son at that point in time.

We looked at that time, the four-day period. It was over the Thanksgiving holiday. There's a lot of things going on. It's hard to — the prosecutors, the judges, nobody that we talked to purposefully said that he was going over the time that he should have taken him to turn him in. But that's a big part of it.

And then, secondly, when he's down there, he starts writing a memo. And he starts writing about, when my son goes before the judge, this should be considered self-defense.

And I think this was an important part of all this, that — in the opening lines of this memo, he says, while the use of a baseball bat may be viewed as an imbalance of force, she was harassing him for three hours.

And it's that equivalency between a verbal assault and a physical assault that I think he was going to have to reckon with.