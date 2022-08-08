Residents in the Southwest struggle with the health effects of nuclear ore extraction

Stephanie Sy:

The situation was that their quaint slice of paradise was less than half-a-mile from 22 million tons of uranium waste.

From World War II through the Cold War, uranium ore was heavily mined across the Four Corners region of Arizona, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico to produce nuclear weapons and energy. Chemicals were used to extract and mill the uranium, and the waste was put into tailings piles, many of which were unlined and uncapped.

Massive piles of waste like this one in Northwest New Mexico have continued to leak and blow contamination into surrounding communities. Infrastructure from three decades of uranium mining has left a toxic legacy through the southwest.