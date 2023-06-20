Retired Navy captain explains how a rescue of the missing Titanic sub could be carried out

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Shoshana Dubnow
Shoshana Dubnow
Leave your feedback
The international effort to find and rescue a missing Titanic tourist submersible continued Tuesday. The U.S. Navy is also sending crews and special lifting equipment to help if the missing craft can be found. Amna Nawaz spoke with retired Navy submarine captain David Marquet who explained how a possible rescue could be carried out.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more