‘Roma’ star Yalitza Aparicio on balancing acting and activism

Judy Woodruff:

We take a small step back now from our coverage of the coronavirus outbreak for the first in a series of stories from Jeffrey Brown about Mexico's vibrant arts and culture scene.

The 2018 film "Roma," set in Mexico, won many of awards and acclaim, but it also sparked a national debate about racial and social inequities.

The woman at its heart has carved out a new off-screen role as an advocate for change.

This is part of our ongoing arts and culture coverage, Canvas.