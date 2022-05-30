Russia advances in Severodonetsk as Ukraine tries to reinforce beleaguered troops

She says:

"The best, better than anyone else, with all this music."

You have got Russian music, special Russian music?

"Yes, yes," she says, "every single day and night."

She is referring to the daily rhythm of small-arms fire and explosions which echo through Lysychansk and its twin city across the valley.

Over here is the city of Severodonetsk, which is now half-occupied by the Russians. You can see where the battle is raging and smoke filling the entire valley here. And you just got to wonder how long that they can hold on, the Ukrainians, there before finally the Russians come up to the river.

Today, Russian state TV released footage it claims is inside Severodonetsk, showing its soldiers recovering what appears to be a Western-supplied anti-tank weapon. These images will be difficult to stomach for the authorities in Kyiv, who are watching Russians slowly gaining ground and removing all trace of the Ukrainian state.

The Russian advance is forcing some families to leave neighboring Lysychansk, a few bags and a cherished companion. Ukraine's modern-day evacuees are dispatched with a prayer for safe delivery.