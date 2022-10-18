Russia attacks Ukraine’s power supply causing widespread blackouts

Nick Schifrin:

And yet Ukrainians remain resilient. In a new Gallup poll released today, 70 percent say Ukraine should continue fighting until it wins. And, of those, 91 percent define victory as when all territory lost between 2014 and now is regained, including Crimea.

But that could be more difficult, now that Russia is using Iranian-made kamikaze drones that are eight-feet wide and carry about 100 pounds of explosives. Russia's already launched hundreds of drones. Ukraine has managed to shoot many of them down. But even a handful that get through can cause major damage and give Russia a new weapon of war.

And to discuss further the impact of the infrastructure strikes and these Iranian drones now in Ukraine, we turn to Samuel Bendett, a Russian military analyst for the Center for Naval Analyses.

Samuel Bendett, thank you very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

Over the course of this war, Russia has at times restrained itself from attacking infrastructure targets. But in the last few weeks, we have seen countless strikes across the country, and now including using these kamikaze drones.

Is this a shift in Russian tactics?

Samuel Bendett, Center for Naval Analyses: In a way, it is.

It is a response to Ukrainians' very successful counterattacks, Ukrainians' successful advancements against the Russian forces in the east and the south of the country, and the Russian realization that it must do something to try and stem this advance and cause a certain level of attrition and essentially a certain level of pain on the Ukrainian defense industry, on the population and the military.