Schiff on reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops — and whether Trump was briefed

Rep. Adam Schiff:

You know, anything is possible. It's also possible that we're not getting the straight scoop from the White House. It certainly wouldn't be the first time.

But I would think, if the president is making a pitch to bring Russia into the G8, his people in the National Security Council would want to make sure he's aware of this.

Now, they can caveat this and say, well, you know, we have X-amount of confidence in this intelligence, or we want to do further information, but before you invite the Russians back in, you should know about this.

I don't know if those conversations took place, or they're just afraid of raising this with him, or he just doesn't care or doesn't read his presidential daily brief, but we ought to find out.

These are the safety and the lives of our troops at stake. And you would hope that the commander in chief would want to hear this information and be able to evaluate it.