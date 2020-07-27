Seattle mayor calls Trump’s response to protests ‘un-American’

Amna Nawaz:

Earlier this morning, President Trump defended the administration's response, tweeting: "We are protecting federal property."

Though peaceful protests continue across the country, Portland is one of a handful of cities that saw episodes of violence this weekend. In Seattle, social media video shows police pepper-spraying protesters. One officer swings at a demonstrator with a club.

In Oakland, California, protesters lit a courthouse on fire. In Richmond, Virginia, vehicles were set ablaze. Outside Denver, in Aurora, Colorado, two people were shot and wounded after a car drove through a protest.

And in Austin, Texas, one protester was shot and killed, after a motorist plowed into the crowd. Police say the driver was also the gunman. Federal authorities blame protesters and say the violence justifies their increased presence.

But demonstrators and many city leaders say that presence is only making matters worse.

As we mentioned, Seattle is one of the cities that has seen street demonstrations grow in both size and intensity in recent days.

Jenny Durkan is Seattle's Democratic mayor, and joins me now.

Mayor Durkan, thanks for making the time, and welcome to "NewsHour."

We should note that a lot of protesters in Seattle said they were out in the streets because of what they saw unfolding in Portland. Now that the administration says that there's going to be more federal agents going to Portland, what do you think the effect will be in your city, in Seattle?