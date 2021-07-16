Sec. Haaland on healing from the indoctrination, dehumanization at Indian boarding schools

Judy Woodruff:

Like Canada, the United States has a painful history of creating boarding schools to try to reshape and reeducate Native American children.

It was a practice that led to trauma, abuse, and deaths. For more than 150 years, indigenous children were taken from their families and forced into faraway boarding schools. At one point, there were more than 300 such schools, often run by religious groups, some by the federal government. By the 1920s, over 80 percent of Native American school-aged children were in these schools.

Those practices ended in the 1960s. But now there's a reckoning, and a new federal investigation under way. It is being run under the Department of the Interior.

And I spoke with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about this and her personal history.

Secretary Haaland, thank you so much for joining us.

I have to say at the outset that this is one of the saddest, most disturbing stories I have ever seen, to think of these thousands and thousands of children taken from their families, so many of whom never came back. The families never knew what happened to them. It's unspeakable.

And your own family was touched by this.