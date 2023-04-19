Second-highest ranking House Democrat on her party’s plans to fight for abortion access

Geoff Bennett:

With the U.S. Supreme Court set to weigh into the battle over access to the abortion pill mifepristone, stakeholders are ramping up their efforts for or against abortion rights.

Tomorrow, we will speak with the Republican lieutenant governor of Arkansas, a state with one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.

Tonight, we hear from Congresswoman Katherine Clark, the second-highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives.

Congresswoman Clark, welcome to the "NewsHour."