Sen. Chris Coons: Covid relief will ‘lead to a strong recovery’

Sen. Chris Coons:

Well, I'd encourage anybody who's interested in that debate to go and ask the American people.

This bill is overwhelmingly popular. It's got the support of more than 70 percent of the American people and the majority of Republicans. Not in the Capitol, not in the Senate, but a majority of Republican voters around the country recognize that the pandemic and the recession are continuing to harm American families.

So, sending $1,400 checks out to something like 100 million Americans, funding a continued expansions of our vaccination program that has already under President Biden put shots in arms of a quarter of all Americans, safely reopening schools, getting kids back to school, while vaccinating teachers and paraprofessionals, and providing another round of unemployment insurance support and investment in small businesses to keep them afloat or help them reopen, with a particular focus on restaurants, that's some of the many good things in this bill.

It's popular. Our president has led us to this point. And I think it's going to lead to a strong recovery coming out of this pandemic later this year.