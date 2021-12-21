Sen. Duckworth on legislation to improve airline handling of mobility, medical devices

Judy Woodruff:

These are just some of hundreds of stories that are almost exactly like what you just heard.

For more about the challenges and what can be done, I spoke recently with U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois. She's introduced legislation that would hold airlines accountable when a wheelchair is damaged, as well as improve traveling conditions for passengers with disabilities.

Senator Duckworth, thank you very much for joining us.

These stories we're hearing from travelers are just terrible. How typical are they?