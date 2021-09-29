Sen. Durbin on fate of infrastructure and reconciliation bills, debt ceiling, abortion

Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL):

Well, there's a certain amount of turmoil here.

And it has to do with the fact that we have four major pieces of legislation that are hanging over us on Capitol Hill, first and foremost, to keep the government open. I think that's going to happen tomorrow. There will be some constructive votes in the Senate. And I think we're going to get it done.

The second one, of course, is the debt ceiling. And that has an October, mid-October deadline to it. So we have a little time. But I certainly hope we get beyond this default strategy of Senator McConnell, holding up this important measure that directly impacts the American economy.

Then we have the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed handily in the Senate, which sits in the House waiting for the ultimate outcome on the reconciliation bill, so that Nancy Pelosi can put together a coalition of all Democrats to pass both.

What's holding up the reconciliation bill? Two senators, and you have identified them in your story already. I don't know which is closer, not in the latest negotiations directly face to face with him.

But I would say to my colleagues, you have the power. Now use it to do something constructive for this country. Make your mark on this negotiation. You have that opportunity, but close the deal. It's time to close the deal, I'd say to both of them.