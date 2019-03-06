Sen. Lisa Murkowski on disagreeing with the president

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska:

So, the president has gone above and beyond what Congress has clearly indicated that they are willing to do.

I have not supported the designation of a national emergency that would allow the president to basically go around the will and the intent of the Congress just laid out a matter of weeks ago.

I do think that there are sources that he can turn to that do not require emergency declaration, such as the Treasury Asset Forfeiture Fund. There is some ability within the counterdrug fund he can tap into.

But when you use the National Emergencies Act to effectively expand executive powers by legislative acquiescence, I think that sets a dangerous precedent, and I don't think that it's a path that we should take.