Sen. Mitch McConnell on COVID relief, election reform and the filibuster rule

Sen. Mitch McConnell:

Well, look, I'm not surprised at the American public's initial reaction to this, before they know what's in it, would be positive.

I mean, the thought of many Americans getting a $1,400 check, why would they not like that? But let's look at the history of the pandemic, which really started about a year ago.

We passed five bills last year, Judy, five of them, the biggest one being the CARES Act, on a bipartisan basis. Not a single one of them got more than eight votes in opposition.

We just two months ago passed one of those five, $900 billion. It's not even out the door yet, and yet the new administration wants to go back as if nothing has happened in the last year, and do another bill that the president will sign today, the size of the bill we did a year ago, at the height of the epidemic.

So, I understand why the American people's initial response to this is positive. What they do not know is how much of the bill has nothing to do with the pandemic. Less than 1 percent of it deals with vaccinations. Only about 9 percent of it deals with health care.

All the rest of it is unrelated to the problem it's designed to address.