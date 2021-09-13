Sen. Sanders on raising corporate and wealth taxes, combating climate change

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported earlier, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released a proposal today that would help pay for most of President Biden's $3.5 trillion spending bill.

In addition to raising the corporate tax rate on businesses making $5 million in income to 26.5, the plan also includes a 3 percent surtax on wealthy Americans making over $5 million a year and a top tax rate of 39.6 percent on couples earning more than $450,000.

For more on all of this, I'm joined by the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Senator Bernie Sanders. He is leading the effort behind the massive bill.

Senator Sanders, welcome back to the "NewsHour." It's very good to see you.

And let me ask you about what we are seeing from the House tax-writing committee, the Ways and Means Committee; $2.2 trillion over 10 years is what they have so far laid out. It's a lot of money, but it's well short of what President Biden was looking for. What is your take?