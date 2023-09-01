Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, the new jobs report shows hiring is slowing, but so is inflation. We look at what the economic data signals for American workers. As a Texas law banning gender-affirming care for transgender children takes effect, families grapple with the potential consequences. Plus, we explore a district that lengthened the school year to deal with learning loss.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.