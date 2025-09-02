Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the News Hour, Congress returns to Washington to face a looming budget battle and tension over the Epstein files. The Pentagon authorizes military lawyers to serve as immigration judges in the Trump administration's push to deal with a massive backlog in cases. Plus, we speak to the wife of a woman who came to the U.S. as a child and is now being detained by immigration authorities.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.