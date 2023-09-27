Help strengthen trusted public media.
Our future depends on you.

The need for trusted journalism has never been greater.

PBS News Hour delivers the reliable, fact-based reporting you rely on, and your support ensures we can continue this essential work. Right now, your support goes twice as far—every gift is being matched, dollar for dollar.

Don’t wait—our match expires at midnight on December 31—this is your last chance to keep PBS News Hour strong in the year ahead. The future of public media depends on viewers like you.

Donate now to double your gift!

If you can, please consider a monthly donation. Thank you.

September 27, 2023PBS News Hour full episode

Wednesday on the News Hour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, a government shutdown and all its economic consequences draw closer as Republicans remain divided on various funding bills. Amazon faces a monopoly lawsuit resulting from its practices that allegedly hurt consumers and small businesses. Plus, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson speaks out about the chaotic end of the Trump presidency and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch