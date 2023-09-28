Help strengthen trusted public media.
September 28, 2023PBS News Hour full episode

Thursday on the News Hour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, Speaker McCarthy rejects a Senate effort to avoid a government shutdown while House Republicans hold their first impeachment hearing. GOP presidential hopefuls take the debate stage to make the case for themselves as alternatives to Trump. Plus, thousands of ethnic Armenians flee after Azerbaijan violently takes control of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

