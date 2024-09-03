Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the News Hour, Ukraine renews its plea for long-range weapons from the U.S. after two Russian missile strikes kill dozens. Geoff Bennett sits down with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to discuss her memoir detailing her journey to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Plus, former President Trump asserts that he had every right to interfere in the 2020 election.
