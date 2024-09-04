September 4, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Wednesday on the News Hour, just as the new school year is getting underway, the nation is rocked by another shooting that has left students and teachers dead. The Biden administration accuses Russia and other nations of meddling in the presidential race. Plus, we delve into the two presidential candidates' broader proposals to boost the U.S. economy.

