September 7, 2024PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the News Hour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, what a federal court ruling means for the future of protecting communities of color from pollution in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley. Then, Americans navigate family planning, weighing concerns about finances, childcare and even the planet’s future. Plus, how Wisconsin is trying to save its freshwater mussels from drought and warming temperatures.

Segments From This Episode

