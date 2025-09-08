Leave your feedback
Monday on the News Hour, Israel urges Palestinians to leave Gaza City as it ramps up air strikes and ground operations. An ICE raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia illustrates the Trump administration's increasing focus on businesses that employ immigrants. Plus, we report from the coast of Maine on seabirds that are struggling to survive in a warming climate and how scientists are working to help.
