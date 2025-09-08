We're not going anywhere.

Stand up for truly independent, trusted news that you can count on!

September 8, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Monday on the News Hour...

Monday on the News Hour, Israel urges Palestinians to leave Gaza City as it ramps up air strikes and ground operations. An ICE raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia illustrates the Trump administration's increasing focus on businesses that employ immigrants. Plus, we report from the coast of Maine on seabirds that are struggling to survive in a warming climate and how scientists are working to help.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

web ad

More Ways to Watch