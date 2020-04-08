Sherrod Brown on the influence of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign

Senator Sherrod Brown:

Well, I think his supporters overwhelmingly will be for Biden.

No candidate's ever transferred his or her entire electorate, supporters, his followers, her followers to another candidate. That never happens entirely.

But keep in mind that — you know, that Donald Trump got well under 50 percent of the vote last time. He hasn't grown his base at all. And I think that Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris and a number of others in this race, Mayor Pete, brought more — Elizabeth Warren — brought more people into the system.

And they're not — almost none of them are voting for Donald Trump. And very few of them will stay home, because the contrast is, do you want this president who clearly is in over his head, who doesn't tell the truth, who has betrayed workers every single day, do you want that president, or do you want a president that's going to support workers and really fight for the dignity of work?

And that's such a clear contrast. And people are going to vote in huge numbers. You saw that yesterday in Wisconsin. People are willing to vote even if they might get sick from voting. That tells you about the interest in this election.

And that's going to play to the benefit of the vice president.