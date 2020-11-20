Shields and Brooks on the danger of Trump’s refusal to concede

David Brooks:

I want to say yes, but this is really what I wonder about.

I mean, holding up documents and claiming you have evidence, when you have no evidence, is literally what Joe McCarthy did. And now we're seeing a re-picture of it.

And we have always had in this country a paranoid style. Richard Hofstadter wrote a book about this maybe 50 or 60 years ago, "The Paranoid Style in American Politics," the John Birch Society, the conspiracies against — alleging that the mafia or somebody killed John F. Kennedy.

That's always been there. And so that's not new.

The question I have — and I don't know the answer to this — is, to what extent is that spreading? To what extent has QAnon just become like a large religion out there? And has the — all the distrust that's built up over the decades now created the — a paranoid wing that is just bigger than ever before?

I just don't know the answer to that. I do know that, every time we have an election, more — we ratchet down our quality of politics. People claimed that Barack Obama was an illegitimate president. Hillary Clinton and Jimmy Carter said Donald Trump was an illegitimate president. But that's nothing compared to what's happening right now.

And how it seeds in the country and how it seeds over the next four years, there's some evidence that we're just seeing a bigger, alienated, paranoid wing of our country, and who may believe in this or may just believe in nobody, it's just pure nihilism.