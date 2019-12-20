Shields and Brooks on Trump’s impeachment reaction, Democratic debate

Syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including risks for red-state Democrats who voted to impeach President Trump, how Trump reacted to impeachment, the potential for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to delay transmitting the articles to the Senate for trial and takeaways from the sixth Democratic debate.
Elizabeth Warren
Joe Biden
Bernie Sanders
Amy Klobuchar
Pete Buttigieg
Tom Steyer
Andrew Yang
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.