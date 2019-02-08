Shields and Brooks on Virginia turmoil, Supreme Court abortion ruling

Amna Nawaz:

Virginia and the country weigh the transgressions of the state's top leaders in a moment of reckoning. And, in Washington, Democrats flex their new power in the House, starting with investigating the president, bringing us to the analysis of Shields and Brooks.

That's syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks.

Welcome to you both. Happy Friday.

So, let's start in Virginia.

I want to bring up a couple of tweets real quick, because we have had late-breaking news on this. There has been a second allegation of assault against Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, leading to former Governor Terry McAuliffe to now call for Fairfax's resignation.

He says the allegations are serious and credible and he doesn't believe Fairfax can effectively serve the people of Virginia.

I should note other lawmakers have now joined that call for him to resign.

And Fairfax has also issued a statement in response, calling the allegations an obvious — sorry — "vicious and coordinated smear campaign" orchestrated against him, and he says he will not resign.

So, Mark, start us off here. There's a lot happening in Virginia, still. It's still evolving. What do you make of how it's been handled by leader there so far?