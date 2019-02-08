Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves on using music as an escape

Jeffrey Brown:

Just 30 years old, the Texas-born Musgraves seems to be enjoying her journey in music and doing it on her own terms, making the music she wants, while defying expectations for both country music as a genre and for herself.

Her debut studio album, 2013's "Same Trailer Different Park," included the hit single "Follow Your Arrow," a song that encouraged women to break the boundaries set by others.

"Merry Go Round" found similar inspiration, and earned her a Grammy for best country song that year, in addition to best country album.

But with her new album, "Golden Hour," she's reaching for a new and broader audience, by expanding the sounds and expectations of a country music record, with songs like "High Horse" veering into pop and electronic music. And it's garnered huge critical and popular support.