Some in GOP unhappy with McConnell over short-term debt deal with Dems

Lisa Desjardins:

The deal is done. The Senate needs to vote. We expect that vote tonight to pass this deal.

All day long, there was complications even over the timing of voting on this deal. But, yes, it does look like we will avert this debt ceiling crisis.

I want to talk about what's in the deal specifically. It's a dollar figure. The Senate will vote tonight to increase the debt ceiling by $480 billion. That just sounds like funny money to most of us. What does it mean? It means that the debt ceiling will be lifted until at least December 3.

But because the Treasury does have some extraordinary measures, as they're called, that they can use, there's some wiggle room there. It may be past December 4, after. Basically, this buys about two months of time for the Congress to act again and figure out hopefully a more permanent solution here.

Now, the timing is important because the Republicans say they offered this deal to allow Democrats enough time to go through the full reconciliation process, which is that 50-vote process. That's how Republicans want this done. Democrats, again, say they don't want to do it that way. So that problem still exists.

And we will probably be talking about it more in a month-and-a-half.