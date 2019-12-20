Songwriting duo Louis York on rediscovering passion for music

Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony are a songwriting duo who have spent over a decade creating hits for blockbuster artists such as Mary J. Blige, Bruno Mars and Rihanna. But they yearned to be more than just hired talent for big-name acts -- so they started Louis York, their own group. Kelly and Harmony share their Brief But Spectacular take on rediscovering their passion for music.
