South Africa reels under omicron wave amid vaccine lag, pans ‘rushed’ travel ban

Michael Baleke:

It's approaching high season as the summer begins in the Southern Hemisphere. But tourist spots in Cape Town are abandoned. The hotels and restaurants are empty, as South Africa's hospitals begin to fill up, jammed with patients infected with both the Omicron and Delta coronavirus variants.

Joe Phaahla is the minister of health for South Africa.

Joe Phaahla, South African Minister of Health: The number of cases in the fourth wave have exceeded the peaks of the third, the second, and the first waves.