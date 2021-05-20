South Korea’s foreign minister on US role in denuclearizing North Korea

Amna Nawaz:

Earlier today, I spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong.

President Biden meets tomorrow with the country's president, Moon Jae-in. The two leaders are in very different points of their terms, Biden the newly-elected president and Moon in his final year. They will try to capitalize on the window by making progress on North Korea.

The Biden administration recently announced its policy towards the North. It's an approach that offers incremental sanctions relief in exchange for North Korea making steps curtailing its nuclear program. It falls somewhere between the strategies of Presidents Obama and Trump, the latter of whom sought to engage North Korean leader Kim Jong-un directly.

North Korea may top the agenda, but the two are also expected to discuss an increasingly assertive China.

My conversation with Foreign Minister Chung began on the topic of negotiations over North Korea's nuclear program.