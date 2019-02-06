State of the Union reaction splits along familiar party lines

The morning after President Trump delivered his second State of the Union speech, the sharp differences in reaction were on display. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised the speech and its calls for unity, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the president of making threats. Judy Woodruff reports.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
President Trump's State of the Union address has come and gone, but there's no indication that it shifted the political or policy landscape in Washington. Instead, reactions split along familiar party lines today.
The sharp differences in reaction to the State of the Union address last night were very much still on display the morning after.
On the Senate floor, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised the speech and President Trump's calls for unity.
-
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.:
The president shared a hopeful vision of a bright future for our country. In part, he reminded us that the future is bright because of the big steps we have taken together in the past two years to move the nation forward.
-
Judy Woodruff:
But Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had a distinctly different view.
-
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.:
So the president's State of the Union last night did something rare for a State of the Union address. It revealed just how much repair the state of our union requires.
-
Judy Woodruff:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Mr. Trump of making threats, when he warned that Democrats' investigations of him would destroy cooperation and hurt the economy.
And New York Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries insisted the new House majority will use its power responsibly.
-
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.:
We're not going to overreach. We're not going to overinvestigate. We're not going to over politicize our constitutional responsibilities.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Meanwhile, the president's demand for funds for a southern border wall remains a flash point, and could force another government shutdown in nine days. The president now plans to hold his first campaign rally of the year next week near the border in El Paso, Texas.
We will look at both the president's agenda, and the Democrats' plans, after the news summary.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.