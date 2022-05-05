Stocks plummet in worst day since pandemic began as ‘economic forecast darkens’

Judy Woodruff:

U.S. financial markets had their worst day since the start of the pandemic, just one day after the Dow Jones industrial average posted its best day since 2020.

The Dow lost 1,063 points, to close at 32997, down 3 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq took a bigger hit overall, down 647, a fall of nearly 5 percent. And the S&P 500 fell 153 points to close at 4146, losing 3.5 percent. Overall, the S&P 500 has dropped or than 13 percent since the start of the year.

To help explain what is behind all this, I'm joined by special correspondent Catherine Rampell. She's also a columnist for The Washington Post.

So, hello, Catherine.

Tell us what is going on. Yesterday, there is this big climb, 900 points. Today, it's down over 1,000. What's happening?