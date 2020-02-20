Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison for witness tampering, lying to Congress

William Brangham:

As you touched on briefly, he was charged with two things, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

This goes back to an investigation that the House Intelligence Committee was doing into Russian meddling and whether — what role WikiLeaks played in the release of those Democratic e-mails during the campaign.

Stone was convicted of lying to those investigators for the House committee. He was also convicted of trying to get a witness to not testify to those investigators. He was accused of threatening that witness and threatening the witness' dog, even though that witness later wrote a letter saying he didn't feel threatened.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, the judge who sentenced Stone today, wasn't buying any of it. She said that this witness intimidation was — quote — "a corrupt and unlawful campaign to tamper with a witness."

And, really, the judge all day today was very, very critical of Roger Stone. She said — in particular, she said Stone took it upon himself to lie, to impede, and to obstruct.

To the accusation that the president and many of his supporters have made, that this was all a prosecution based on Stone's allegiance to President Trump, Judge said that Stone was not prosecuted for standing up for the president; he was prosecuted for covering up for the president.