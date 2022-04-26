Streaming services battle price increases, password sharing and viewership

After years of unlimited spending and major growth, the era of peak streaming may be ending. Streaming services are adjusting their plans, including most notably Netflix. This is leading to changes in pricing and the addition of more advertising, while content could be affected too after major streaming companies spent billions in investments. Geoff Bennett breaks down what it could all mean.

