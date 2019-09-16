Stu Rothenberg and Domenico Montanaro on 2020 gun policy, Democratic debate takeaways

Domenico Montanaro:

And there's the key phrase, running for president, because they know that the base very strongly is in favor of impeachment generally.

The rest of the country, not so Much. independents have tracked with Democrats all throughout the Trump presidency on almost every issue, except for impeachment, when you look at it in the polling.

And this is another one of those areas. We don't have specific polling on Kavanaugh himself. But when it comes to President Trump, independents think it's not a great idea to go and do that.

So that's why you see a lot of these Democrats going and doing this, because three-quarters of Democrats said they're in favor of impeaching President Trump, for example. And, by the way, a lot of these Democrats think the FBI did a very cursory investigation of Kavanaugh, didn't vet him very well.

In fact, one of these allegations was sent by Senator Chris Coons of Delaware to the FBI, with the name redacted, that was then named in this New York Times essay. That was October 2, and he was confirmed October 6.

So, you have a lot of Democrats still upset strongly about Kavanaugh, not really, they feel, being vetted very strongly. But instead of moving on from that, they — you have some of these presidential candidates trying to rile it up, something that President Trump loves to have front and center.