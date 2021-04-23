Super fail: Plans to create an European ‘Super League’ in soccer backfire on team owners

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, imagine in pro baseball that the Yankees, Red Sox, and the Cubs broke away with other profitable teams to set up their own league.

That is what these European soccer clubs were trying to do, and their failure is a stunning 180 for some powerful team owners, who aren't used to the word no.

Just days after the so-called Super League was unveiled, the architects of the scheme scuttled their plans and apologized, facing enraged fans and governments.

For more on exactly what happened, and why it matters, even outside the soccer world, we're joined by Roger Bennett. He is the co-host of the "Men in Blazers" TV show, and the author of the upcoming book "Reborn in the USA: An Englishman's Love Letter to Adopted Home."

Roger Bennett, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

And help us understand how, in the span of five days, we went from Super League to super fail. What exactly happened?