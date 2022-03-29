Supreme Court hears an Army reservist’s case involving exposure to burn pits in Iraq

The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case that questions whether sweeping legal immunity for states trumps guarantees for America’s veterans. John Yang introduces us to a Texan who served his country, and now finds himself in a legal battle for his old job.

