Supreme Court mulls limits of Second Amendment in New York gun law case

John Yang:

Chief Justice John Roberts asked one of the attorneys arguing in support of the New York law why someone should have to show a special need to exercise a constitutional right.

John Roberts, Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court: So, why do you have to show — in this case, convince somebody that you're entitled to exercise your Second Amendment right?

You can say that the right is limited in a particular way, just as First Amendment rights are limited. But the idea that you need a license to exercise the right, I think, is unusual in the context of the Bill of Rights.

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": That showed one indication that the chief justice is thinking that there's something not quite right here about what's going on.