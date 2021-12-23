Supreme Court to hear arguments on two vaccine mandates. Here’s what to expect

John Yang:

Judy, at stake are two Biden administration pandemic efforts that lower courts have at least partially blocked.

One is the requirement that big employers make sure their workers are either vaccinated or regularly tested. The other requires that health care workers at facilities that get federal money are vaccinated. Together, the two cover about 97 million Americans. They're being challenged by religious, labor and business groups and some Republican-led states.

Marcia Coyle is chief Washington correspondent for "The National Law Journal."

Marcia, thanks for being with us.

These are oral arguments this court scheduled on emergency petitions. How unusual is this and how unusual is this whole process?

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": It's very unusual, John, unusual because the court has ordered oral arguments.

These cases have come in, as you said, as emergency applications on what is now commonly known as the shadow docket. And the court generally handles emergency applications without arguments. And when it issues an order or a decision in those types of cases, it's often very cursory, with little explanation.

So it took is by surprise, yes, and also the day that it will be argued is surprising. It's on a Friday before the justices sit on the bench for their January argument session. And I guess that begs the question, why these? Why the arguments in these cases?

And I have give given some thought to that. And I think there may be two more reasons, one more important than the other. The court has taken criticism recently about its handling of emergency applications without full arguments and with cursory decisions, opinions.

But I think, more importantly, it's the nature of these cases, John. We are still in the middle of a pandemic, one that is surging with a new variant. And I think that the court knows that these questions are significant, and people need to know, employers need to know, health care workers need to know, and, in fact, we all really need to know if the government can do what it wants to do.