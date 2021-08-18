Surgeon general on booster shots for Americans, vaccinating the world

Judy Woodruff:

The White House announced today several new actions in an effort to combat the resurgent spread of COVID-19.

The most significant is the recommendation of booster shots for all vaccinated adults to be available starting September 20. Other actions include requiring vaccinations for workers in long-term care facilities, directing the U.S. Department of Education to help schools open safely, and extending federal reimbursement to states for COVID-related expenses.

The moves calm as the U.S. reported more than 1,000 people died from COVID on Tuesday. That's the first time the daily count has been that high since March. It also comes as the Delta variant accounts for more than 98 percent of new cases.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is a member of President Biden's COVID task force, and he joins me now.

Dr. Murthy, thank you very much for being here.

Explain for everyone watching and listening, exactly what is it that the administration based this decision on to offer boosters?