Sweltering temperatures in Pacific Northwest dredge up fears of wildfires

Stephaine Sy:

Well, Amna, we're at the epicenter of what is the most intense heat wave in this region in recorded history.

It is 109 here in Ashland, Oregon. It has reached its peak. I have been out here for about 25 minutes, and I can feel my heart starting to race. And it is not just here. This heat dome is covering much of the Western United States, all the way up into Canada.

And the fact is, people here are just not prepared for this, they're not equipped for it. About two-thirds of Oregon households have air conditioning. That is one-third that doesn't have it. And in Seattle, those households are even fewer.

So we are seeing a lot of people trying to find cool places to be right now in this extreme heat.