Taliban takeover threatens Afghan agriculture as farmers fear being forced to grow poppy

Mike Cerre:

Heidi and Gary Kuhn founded Roots of Peace, a California-based humanitarian and agriculture development nonprofit, after the United States overthrew the Taliban in 2001.

With private funding, Roots of Peace de-mined farm fields abandoned since the Soviet occupation. With tens of millions of dollars in U.S. humanitarian and development grants, they have spent nearly the last two decades reintroducing grapes and other high-value fruit production as alternatives to growing poppies for the lucrative heroin trade, a major revenue source for the Taliban during the American occupation.

Gary Kuhn, President, Roots of Peace: We're working with 10,000 to 20,000 farmers at a time. And we're working with basically all the traders and exporters of the country.