Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 2020 labor vote, Texas shooting reaction

Amy Walter:

Right.

I mean, Tam is right that Trump has made inroads with rank and file members, especially in places that we know are key to the presidential election, in those battleground states. In Ohio, according to the exit polls, he actually won union households by 13 points.

This is a group of voters that four years earlier Obama had won by 20. So there is something going on there. He did much better overall with labor voters, for example — or union households is how exit polls ask that — than Romney did four years earlier.

So, yes, he's been able to make some inroads. But Tam is also correct that this image of the hardhat — and, really, we're talking about a white guy with a hardhat or a white guy who's coming out of the mines — doesn't reflect, I think, where labor currently is in terms of its membership.

It's becoming much more female-centered. Certainly, for — people of color are much more significant influence and force within the labor movement than they have been ever before.

And think about where — if you're looking to what the most high-profile union-organizing or labor issues have been in the last year or so, it's been the teacher strikes, again, a profession that's heavily female, and the Fight for 15, this — the organizing of fast food workers for minimum wage of $15 an hour.

So, the service industry also very influential. And we know that, in 2018, women were a very big source of Democratic votes and energy. And I think we should be looking also to those women who are part of labor as a another piece of this.

One more thing about the labor makeup that's interesting, I think part of the reason that Joe Biden has done as well — or doing as well in the Democratic primary is that he's seen as the candidate, the one candidate who can win back those guys with lunch pails and hardhats in Pennsylvania, in Michigan, in Ohio.

And that has, I think, helped submit his front-runner status.